CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

These are the Counties in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXYsFe00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Albany metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 18,285 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,943 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Albany , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lee County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,021 infections in Lee County, or 13,701 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lee County than they are across all of the Albany area, however. There have been a total of 215 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lee County, compared to 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lee County, GA 13,701 4,021 215 63
2 Worth County, GA 12,771 2,638 349 72
3 Terrell County, GA 11,525 1,021 564 50
4 Dougherty County, GA 11,277 10,268 357 325
5 Baker County, GA 10,568 337 345 11

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Albany, GA
Health
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Albany, GA
Coronavirus
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pulaski County, VAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 644,318 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, […]
RestaurantsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The 35 Best Restaurants in the South

The U.S. Census Bureau defines the American South as encompassing some 16 states and the District of Columbia. That includes a vast swath of the nation, from the northeastern border of Delaware (almost on the edge of the indisputably Yankee capital of Philadelphia) all the way down to the tip of the Florida Keys and […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 644,318 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 644,318 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy