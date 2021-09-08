These are the Counties in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Albany metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 18,285 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,943 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Albany , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lee County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,021 infections in Lee County, or 13,701 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lee County than they are across all of the Albany area, however. There have been a total of 215 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lee County, compared to 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

