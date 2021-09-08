CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXYpbT00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 17,245 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,494 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Texarkana , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Little River County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,685 infections in Little River County, or 13,570 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Little River County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Texarkana area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 354 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Little River County, compared to 219 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Little River County, AR 13,570 1,685 354 44
2 Miller County, AR 12,507 5,473 89 39
3 Bowie County, TX 10,747 10,087 262 246

