BAD WOLVES To Release 'Dear Monsters' Album In October; First Single 'Lifeline' Out Now

BAD WOLVES will release their third studio album, "Dear Monsters", on October 29 via Better Noise Music. The LP serves as the official introduction to new lead singer Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz, whose addition to the lineup was announced by the band earlier this year. "Dear Monsters" is preceded by lead single "Lifeline", which the band released today in celebration of the news of the album's upcoming release. The track is an epic rock song, showcasing DL as a dynamic vocal force, bringing to life the emotional urgency of the lyrics. The band also released the song's official music video, which takes viewers on a haunting journey, setting the tone for the new album and its theme of confronting one's demons.