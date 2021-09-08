New Justin Bieber documentary ‘Our World’ to premiere on Amazon next month

Justin Bieber kicked off the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, following a five-year absence, and his performance may be one of his best ever. Justin Bieber went into the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with the most nominations out of anyone — seven, to be exact — so we weren’t too surprised to hear he’d be performing. But we had no idea he’d knock our socks off while doing so! Justin, who performed “Stay” with The Kid LAROI, hasn’t performed the show since 2015, so it was his first time back on the VMAs stage in six years. Obviously, it was a special moment for both the singer and his fans, and we don’t think anyone watching walked away disappointed.