New Justin Bieber documentary ‘Our World’ to premiere on Amazon next month
New Justin Bieber documentary Justin Bieber: Our World will premiere next month on Amazon Prime. Helmed by filmmaker Michael D. Ratner (who directed Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil), the new film is set to arrive on October 8. It will focus on the lead-up to Bieber’s return to the stage for his first performance in three years, his live-streamed New Year’s Eve 2020 show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton.www.nme.com
