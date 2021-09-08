CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Grizzlies spotted by morning commuters

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 4 days ago
After a high-profile grizzly bear sighting on highway 22 on Tuesday, local officials are asking the Teton County Planning Department to provide residents with information about bear-proof garbage containers and looking at the existing regulations on bear conflict areas in Comprehensive Plan. County Commissioner Greg Epstein shared a photo of...

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
Teton County, IDPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Housing survey underway

Teton and Lincoln counties in Wyoming and Teton County, Idaho are collaborating on a study to better understand and plan for resident and employee housing needs to support our communities, businesses, and organizations here. Housing challenges in the region have reached new heights in recent months, and the collaborative effort...
Fremont County, IDPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Blue-green algal blooms prompt warning

A health advisory was issued today by Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for Henrys Lake and the shoreline of Upper Island Park Reservoir in Fremont County, Idaho due to the presence of harmful blue-green algal blooms, also known as cyanobacteria. Water samples confirmed the presence of the algae species with the potential to produce very dangerous toxins. Jackson Hole Radio Veterinary Correspondent Dr. Stephanie Ninnemann points out that these toxins can be deadly for our animals.
Rock Springs, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Gordon’s Colorado River Working Group meets today

Severe drought continues to grip most of the state and has everyone at the capitol talking water. How Wyoming can protect and conserve its share of the Green and Little Snake River basins will be paramount in the coming years as downstream, the Colorado River is running dry trying to supply the water needs of a growing population in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and southern California.
IndustryPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Forest plan will use data to manage game

A report published last week focuses on data-driven efforts to conserve big-game migration in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. Sportsmen’s organizations hope their findings can help guide decision-making as the U.S. Forest Service prepares to revise its 31-year-old management plan. Joy Bannon of the Wyoming Wildlife Federation says GPS technology has made it easier to track these animals’ migration patterns and make suggestions on improvements to habitat conservation.
Horse Creek, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Horse Creek Fire is two torched trees

Firefighters are responding to a small blaze in the Gros Ventre Wilderness first spotted last week. Forest visitors recreating in the Gros Ventre reported smoke visible up the Horse Creek trail after an early morning thunderstorm passed over the area on September 2. Two firefighters responded with the local helicopter...
Dubois, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Yet another grizzly relocated

Grizzly Bears lately have been busy and getting themselves into trouble. Now, Wyoming Game and Fish is reporting that they have captured and relocated an adult female grizzly bear on a US Forest Service grazing allotment west of Dubois last Thursday where it had been killing cattle. In cooperation with...
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

LVE to give Electric Vehicle Experience

Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities was awarded a grant from Teton Conservation District to offer the EV Experience program, allowing Lower Valley Energy co-op members to test-drive an electric vehicle for free, and learn about the technology to determine if an electric vehicle fits their daily driving needs. Clean Cities partnered with...
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Man reported missing

Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office is reporting a local resident has been missing since August 21st. James Daniels Jr. was believed to have traveled to Arizona around August 21 and has not been heard from since. Anyone who has had contact with him since then is asked to call Teton County Wyoming Dispatch at 307-733-2331.
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Gordon talks tourism

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon spoke to a gathering of Jackson residents yesterday morning about a variety of issues, and one of the top on his list was the tourism crowds we have been experiencing. Gordon said he understood the traffic gridlock it has caused at times, and he assured that the state is looking for ways to address the issue.
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Firefighters quickly control two lightening starts

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and Bridger-Teton National Forest both responded to wildfires on the north side of Munger Mountain Thursday afternoon not too distant from each other. Both fires were started by lightning that moved through the area the night before, and each were held to a tenth of an acre.
Public SafetyPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming Highway Patrol urges safety for holiday

Today starts the final holiday weekend of the summer, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol plans to be out on the roads in full force. Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel Kebin Haller says troopers will be enforcing traffic laws to ensure motorists can safely make it to their destinations. “Our challenge remains...
Public HealthPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Governor opposes mask mandate

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon told a group gathered Tuesday on the Center for the Arts lawn that mandating the wearing of masks is not the way to go. Gordon says he doesn’t believe that such mandates from up high work, and that local control is where that nexus lies. He says the locally elected people of a community can appreciate the circumstances at a local level better. Still, he did not totally discount that wearing masks can help.
PoliticsPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Gordon has water worries

Governor Mark Gordon yesterday addressed growing concerns about water supplies downstream from Wyoming – specifically as it pertains to the Colorado River Compact. In the past years of drought, more water is being drawn down from reservoirs up and down the Colorado River system. Wyoming, being at the headwaters of the rivers that flow into the system, has been challenged in keeping the reservoirs filled and able to send water downstream.
Public SafetyPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

SAR helps lost hiker

It was a simple matter of taking a wrong turn. At about 1 pm on Sunday, Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to assist a man who’d gotten lost while trying to hike from Cache Creek to Granite Creek along the Highline route. The team was able to make brief contact with the hiker over the phone, although his exact location was difficult to determine. A hasty ground team was sent up the Little Granite drainage to begin hiking in on foot. The hiker ended up following a different drainage down Horse Creek, and eventually ended up at Henry’s Road near the Snake River.
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Residents stand for McCollum family

Members of the Jackson community lined the street along the town square yesterday afternoon as police escorted the family of fallen Marine and local resident Rylee McCollum into town from Idaho Falls. Members of the community lined Broadway carrying American flags to honor McCollum and his family. The family had...
Sublette County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

New sheriff in town

Sublette County has a new sheriff’s deputy – well sort of. If you have been around Pinedale this summer you may have seen Noel in his own custom Police Power Wheel on patrol. Noel is 4-years-old and lives with his family in Pinedale, he has been seen patrolling Pine Street. Noel has also been seen by many during Rendezvous and Fourth of July festivities where he joined up with Local Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers. Noel loves police officers and wants to become one when he grows up. The Honorable Judge Curt Haws held a swearing in ceremony for Noel in the Sublette County Circuit Court room Monday. Sublette County Sheriff KC Lehr pinned an honorary Badge on his uniform with multiple sheriff’ personnel present. During the ceremony Judge Haws stated “It’s wonderful to be part of something positive”.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming reacts to McCollum’s death

Reactions to the death of a young Marine from the Teton County/Sublette County area continue to pour in. Rylee McCollum entered the Marines right after graduating from Teton County School District’s Summit Innovations High School in 2019 and moving to Bondurant with his new wife. Jackson Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson...
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

School Starts

Today is the first day for students to return to school in Teton County, Wyoming, and Idaho. That means motorists need to be extra cautious around schools and intersections and be aware of frequent stops for school busses around area streets and highways. The Town of Jackson and the Jackson...
AnimalsPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Changes for Elk Refuge hunt

Changes are coming to the National Elk Refuge elk hunt for this fall. The Refuge’s 2021 elk hunt program begins October 12th and runs through December 12th. Hunting on the Refuge is managed through a cooperative effort between the National Elk Refuge, Wyoming Game & Fish Department, and Grand Teton National Park, with the goal of achieving and maintaining population objectives.
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Reduced Rec Center hours coming

The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will be implementing fall hours and reduced services due to COVID-19 at the Aquatic Center beginning next week. On Monday, the Aquatic Center hours at the Recreation Center for Open Lap Swimming will be Monday through Friday, 6:00 am until 12:00 pm, and weekend hours from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Reservation Lap Swimming will be available Monday through Friday, 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm in one-hour blocks. Family Swimming is reserved for Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Family Swimming will no longer take place on weekdays due to the youth swim team practice scheduled in the afternoon. Due to Teton County’s high-risk (or Red) level, capacity in the Aquatic Center is reduced, allowing only enough space for the youth swim team practice.

