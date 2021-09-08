Grizzlies spotted by morning commuters

The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will be implementing fall hours and reduced services due to COVID-19 at the Aquatic Center beginning next week. On Monday, the Aquatic Center hours at the Recreation Center for Open Lap Swimming will be Monday through Friday, 6:00 am until 12:00 pm, and weekend hours from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Reservation Lap Swimming will be available Monday through Friday, 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm in one-hour blocks. Family Swimming is reserved for Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Family Swimming will no longer take place on weekdays due to the youth swim team practice scheduled in the afternoon. Due to Teton County’s high-risk (or Red) level, capacity in the Aquatic Center is reduced, allowing only enough space for the youth swim team practice.
