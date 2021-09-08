Grizzlies spotted by morning commuters

Sublette County has a new sheriff’s deputy – well sort of. If you have been around Pinedale this summer you may have seen Noel in his own custom Police Power Wheel on patrol. Noel is 4-years-old and lives with his family in Pinedale, he has been seen patrolling Pine Street. Noel has also been seen by many during Rendezvous and Fourth of July festivities where he joined up with Local Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers. Noel loves police officers and wants to become one when he grows up. The Honorable Judge Curt Haws held a swearing in ceremony for Noel in the Sublette County Circuit Court room Monday. Sublette County Sheriff KC Lehr pinned an honorary Badge on his uniform with multiple sheriff’ personnel present. During the ceremony Judge Haws stated “It’s wonderful to be part of something positive”.