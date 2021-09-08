CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceremony held at HK airport to mark completion of third runway paving

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

HONG KONG, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held on Tuesday in Hong Kong to mark the completion of paving works of the third runway at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), a major milestone of the Three-runway System (3RS) project. Speaking at the ceremony held on the new runway,...

www.dallassun.com

Public Health
AFP

Hong Kong completes third runway as pandemic keeps city isolated

Hong Kong marked the completion of a third runway at its airport on Tuesday at a time when the once thriving international travel hub remains cut off from most of the world. Thanks to its location and comparatively relaxed entry requirements, Hong Kong has long hosted one of the world's busiest international airports. 
Economy

China to kick off long-awaited Wealth Connect wrapping in HK, Macau

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will launch on Friday a long-awaited Wealth Management Connect scheme linking its southern province of Guangdong with neighbouring Hong Kong and Macau, as Beijing moves to integrate the mainland with the two territories more closely. The cross-boundary scheme will initially lead to combined fund flows of...
Economy
The Associated Press

China, Hong Kong, Macao banks to offer regional investments

HONG KONG (AP) — Banks in Hong Kong, Macao and China’s neighboring Guangdong province are preparing to launch regional investment products soon, Hong Kong’s Monetary Authority said Friday. The investment options, dubbed the Wealth Management Connect program, are part of a plan to allow residents to invest privately between cities...
Politics
IBTimes

Councillors Swear New Hong Kong Loyalty Oath After Hundreds Quit

Dozens of local community politicians in Hong Kong swore a newly required loyalty oath to China on Friday after hundreds of their colleagues quit in protest as authorities try to purge the city of "unpatriotic" elements. District councils are the only political office in Hong Kong where all seats are...
Business

China, Cambodia agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn agreed here on Sunday to further enhance cooperation between their two countries. During a meeting with Prak Sokhonn, Wang said that he and Sokhonn have...
Aerospace & Defense
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
Military
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
China

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
China

China rejects English language

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): In a campaign against Western influence, China is rejecting the use of the English language in its educational institutions. Li Yuan, writing in The New York Times (NYT) said that it was hard to exaggerate the role English has played in changing China's social, cultural, economic and political landscape.
Accidents

Air India Express 737 crash captain did not respond to go-around call

Investigators have revealed that the first officer of an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 unsuccessfully tried to convince the captain to abort an unstable second approach to Kozhikode before the jet landed long in a tailwind and fatally overran. The inquiry believes the captain was under “misplaced motivation” pressure to...
Markets

Two thirds of HK and Singaporeans say ESG investing is 'important' post Covid

Nearly two thirds of Hong Kong and Singapore-based investors (63%) say that ESG and sustainability are now important factors in how they select investments, with this rising to 71% for Hongkongers in the higher income bracket (HK$1,000,000 and above per annum), according to a new study released today (2 September) by St James's Place Wealth Management Asia.
Public Health

Thailand mulls new tourism incentives to revive pandemic-hit economy

BANGKOK, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Thailand is planning wider reopening and domestic tourism boost to revive its pandemic-battered economy, betting on higher vaccination rates that allow quarantine-free travels. After more than one year of border control and an initiative to bring back foreign visitors to the resort island Phuket from...
India

Cong leader urges Scindia to do flood audit of all airports

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Telangana Congress leader and former vice chairman of National Disaster Management Authority M Shashidhar Reddy on Sunday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to undertake "immediate" flood audit of all airports across the country in view of frequent high-intensity rainfall events. In a...
Traffic

Another Executive Lounge at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): To offer an enhanced travel experience to the railway passengers, IRCTC is all set to open a New World-Class Executive Lounge at the New Delhi Railway Station. This new lounge has been set up on first floor of platform number 1 of New Delhi...
Afghanistan

First group of Afghans evacuees arrives in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], September 13 (ANI): The first group of Afghan evacuees has arrived in Japan to take refuge in the island nation. The evacuees were among around 10 Afghans who entered neighbouring Pakistan by land last week, Kyodo News reported. The four were local workers of the Japan International Cooperation...
India

HKTB extends Hong Kong Neighbourhoods

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) officially launched a West Kowloon neighbourhood promotion, after featuring popular promotions "Old Town Central" and "Sham Shui Po - Every Bit Local" in the "Hong Kong Neighbourhoods" campaign. The "West Kowloon" neighbourhood programme highlighting the district's rich...
World

The Standard’s first hotel in Thailand, will open in December

With 178 guest rooms and 21 pool villas with beachfront access, The Standard, Hua Hin will be a timeless destination for the Thai creative set and The Standard's global network of loyal clientele. A beloved getaway dating back to 1911, Hua Hin emerged as a destination when the construction of the railroad that connects Bangkok with the South first arrived at the pristine little beach town. By the mid-1920s, it became the chosen holiday retreat for the nobility. With time, the sleepy fishing village has transformed into a popular seaside destination without losing its old-world charm. Today, Hua Hin is a favorite weekend escape for residents of Bangkok who have been waiting for exactly what The Standard promises to offer: a stylish and vibrant beachfront resort. One that respects Hua Hin's understated Thai elegance, has appreciation of the history and local setting and combines it with a global sensibility and a bit of fun.

