Ceremony held at HK airport to mark completion of third runway paving

With 178 guest rooms and 21 pool villas with beachfront access, The Standard, Hua Hin will be a timeless destination for the Thai creative set and The Standard's global network of loyal clientele. A beloved getaway dating back to 1911, Hua Hin emerged as a destination when the construction of the railroad that connects Bangkok with the South first arrived at the pristine little beach town. By the mid-1920s, it became the chosen holiday retreat for the nobility. With time, the sleepy fishing village has transformed into a popular seaside destination without losing its old-world charm. Today, Hua Hin is a favorite weekend escape for residents of Bangkok who have been waiting for exactly what The Standard promises to offer: a stylish and vibrant beachfront resort. One that respects Hua Hin's understated Thai elegance, has appreciation of the history and local setting and combines it with a global sensibility and a bit of fun.