CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Challenge of the Dragon

giantbomb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChallenge of the Dragon, also known as Chinese Kungfu and Shàolín Wǔzhě (少林武者, translates to Shaolin Warrior) released by Sachen in 1990. Despite the title and genre similarity, it is completely unrelated to Color Dreams' Challenge of the Dragon, which has a medieval European fantasy theme. Challenge of the Dragon...

www.giantbomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

NERDS Teams Up With DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

Are you a fan of NERDS candy? Have you wanted to get into Dungeons & Dragons? Well this team up is for you then. NERDS will be selling limited edition Gummy Clusters and Rainbow NERDS Theater Box packaging featuring new D&D inspired nerds characters. Lasting from September 1 - December 2021, customers can upload their receipts here to unlock an exclusive campaign called Restoring Harmony.
perfectly-nintendo.com

Metroid Dread: Exploration x Dread clip

In just about a month, Metroid Dread will be released on Nintendo Switch. As the first 2D Metroid entry in nearly 19 years, it’s a pretty important game for the series as a whole, as it will finally offer a conclusion to the current story-arc (which began over 35 years ago!). The latest trailer gave us a glimpse at the story, which appears to feature some pretty big and unexpected plot twists!
VIDEO GAMES
giantbomb.com

An Origami Charm Offensive

The Paper Mario franchise has been in a downward spiral ever since Super Paper Mario for the Wii. The games started out as simple but deep turn-based RPGs with each subsequent game shedding these traditional RPG mechanics in favor of arts & crafts gimmicks. First there were stickers in “Sticker Star”, then paint in “Color Splash” and now origami with Paper Mario: The Origami King. While the game still retains the fantastic writing and humor the series is known for, it unfortunately is not a return to its beloved RPG origins. The core battle mechanic overstays its welcome and the lack of any experience gains, incentivises avoiding combat altogether. A large swath of the game feels like a pointless collectathon. And the game features a bit too many samey Toad NPCs. Origami King on paper (no pun intended) has no right being good but manages to course correct with its impressive visuals and charming presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
giantbomb.com

Steven Seagal Is: The Final Option

In September 1993, publisher TecMagik announced that Steven Seagal would star in his own Genesis and SNES game. It would not be based on one of his movies, but his likeness itself. The idea did not culminate, however; the project, scheduled for release in 1994, delayed to 1995, and then cancelled.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Dragon#Nes#Kungfu#Shaolin#Chinese#Color Dreams Challenge#European
gamingpurists.com

Deathloop Opens With “Mixed” Reviews On Steam

It isn’t a surprise anymore that PC games launch in a not-so-optimal state. Deathloop, Arkane’s latest project, adds to the list with its PC performance woes. Keeping aside the accusations on Denuvo for causing the problems, for now, the game looks really feels choppy on the first-hand experience. It shows...
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Review

HIGH It’s a great idea. WTF Flags and flames that move at a rock-solid 15fps. I have never played Dungeons & Dragons. The popular tabletop role-playing game has been on my list for the longest time, especially since I learned my cousin has been a dungeon master with his friends. While the starter pack taunts me at my local Target, I had the chance to dip a toe in thanks to Dark Alliance, an action RPG set in this popular fantasy setting. Unfortunately, after several hours and a few patches, I walked away underwhelmed and disappointed.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Asterigos, an action RPG, is coming to PS4 and PC in Spring 2022

Taiwan-based independent developer Acme Gamestudios has announced Asterigos, an upcoming action RPG drawing thematic and stylistic roots from the real-world Greco-Roman historical periods. The game is slated for a simultaneous PS4 and PC release in late spring 2022, followed by a PS5 version toward the tail end of autumn. Here's...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Astria Ascending: gameplay videos (#1 Basic combat)

In the weeks leading to the release of Astria Ascending (at the end of the month in Europe and North America), Dear Villagers and Artisan Studios are planning to share some gameplay videos showcasing the game and its various elements. The first video is all about the battle system, and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
techraptor.net

Dice Legacy Guide for Beginners

Destinybit has created a pretty cool roguelite survival city builder on PC. In this Dice Legacy Guide for Beginners, I'll tell you everything you need to know to get started with this game. What is Dice Legacy?. Dice Legacy is a game that mixes together several different genres in some...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Review

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a jump and run game that honestly surprised me as to how fun it could be when I first got a hold of it. I have not played any of the previous Sonic games and this is my first ever chance to get a look at the iconic SEGA franchise that everyone including their mother knows.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2: Best Bows for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2021)

Bows, introduced in the Forsaken expansion, are still building up a roster of viable weapons. There are only a small handful of bows in the game right now, both on the legendary and exotic end of things, but there are still a few worth considering. These are the best bows in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, and Gambit.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Valheim Fireside Chat Details Hearth & Home Update

Valheim will be getting its Hearth & Home update this week on September 16th, a release confirmed at Gamescom last month. The Iron Gate devs released a new fireside chat video going into some of the work they've been doing on Hearth & Home and what you can expect. Hearth...
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Fantasy RPG Asterigos announced for PS4, PS5

Asterigos is an upcoming fantasy RPG from Taiwanese developer Acme Gamestudio. Players will take control of Hilda, a young warrior who ventures to the cursed Ancient Rome-like city of Aphes in search of her missing father. She’ll discover the secrets of the cursed city “through conversations, discovered documents and cinematics, as well as [her] own diary, which she’ll update with sketches and observations during her journey,” according the PlayStation Blog post announcing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Nintendo Releases Another Trailer for METROID DREAD

Nintendo has given us another trailer for highlighting more gameplay and story elements from the game. We’ve seen most of the weapons that are displayed in the trailer, but this one helps give a name and explanation to them which is nice to those new to the Metroid franchise. We also get to see more Chozo since the last trailer, adding to the mystery of what they are doing on the planet and why they are so hostile to Samus. I think there are two likely answers. One, this group of Chozo don’t know Samus and think she may have stolen their technology. Given how far flung across the galaxy the Chozo seem to be and how much of their tech Samus obviously uses I don’t think this is a terribly unlikely thing. My other thought is that these Chozo are being controlled by the parasite found on this new planet. Maybe these Chozo came to put an end to the X parasite and got taken over before they could finish their work? Whatever the case, these Chozo are definitely hostile to Samus, so not only will you be contending with E.M.M.I robots and monsters, but you’ll have deadly Chozo encounters as well. I’m still stoked for this game and it makes me happy that Nintendo is showing the Metroid series some love. This will definitely help hold me over until more of the Metroid Prime series is released. You can preorder Metroid Dread now or wait for it to release on October 8.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop PvP guide: How to play as Julianna in PvP

Julianna is someone who will relentlessly hunt down Colt in Deathloop. Funnily enough, you can see how things go from her own perspective via online multiplayer. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you play as Julianna in PvP. Note: For more information, check out our Deathloop guides and features hub....
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Cramorant Guide and Build Pokemon Unite

For those looking to optimally build Cramorant on Pokémon Unite, look no further. This guide will discuss the best items and moves for the Water Pokémon. Cramorant deals fantastic damage over time, making the bird a strong pick given the right team composition. Playing the squishy damage carry requires a strong base set of item upgrades. Without the necessary stats, Cramorant’s damage quite frankly will not be enough to carry the game.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Carnage and Cubes Highlight Fortnite Season 8

Season 8 includes new skins, new gameplay features, and more. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is here. This season begins after last season ended with the defeat of an alien invasion. Again, what even is Fortnite anymore? Season 8 introduces the usual array of new Battle Pass skins to unlock, some new gameplay mechanics, a cube named Kevin, and Marvel's Carnage skin.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Valheim Devs Expect Us to Begin a New Game After Hearth and Home

Employees of Iron Gate studio published a 30-minute material, in which they discuss the news heading to Valheim with the Hearth and Home update. The developers stated that they hope players will start their adventures anew after the patch is released. In two days the first major update to Valheim,...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Spiderheck Coming 2022, Beta Playable Today

Spiders usually get a bad rap. They just sit there quietly, minding their business, building beautiful webs, and we come over and squish them. There’s a good reason there’s no real life Spider-Man. As a species, we’re just not wired to calmly coexist with arachnids. But that’s okay, cause they might be more popular after Spiderheck. Developed by Neverjam and slated to be published by tinyBuild, it’s a frenetic party game where spiders are the name of the game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy