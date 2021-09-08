Premium Cookie Boxes

Queso Blanco Creations are back at Taco John’s, but this time around, all the dish feature the chain's brand new Queso Blanco formula. Though queso blanco is not a new addition to the Taco John's lineup, the brand recently upgraded the recipe for the product. The new version is described as dreamy and creamy and is made from a combination of three different kinds of cheese, red peppers, jalapeño peppers, and hatch chiles. As the brand explains, the new Queso Blanco formula is so good that “you’ll want to put it on everything.”