Premium Cookie Boxes
Last Crumb is a luxury cookie company that delivers indulgent experiences inspired by high-end streetwear and designer goods. The brand's premium Core Collection consists of a dozen flavors with fun names like 50 Cent (birthday cake) and When Life Gives You Lemons (lemon bar), The Floor is Lava (chocolate lava.) The brand also offers cookies based on blueberry muffins, S'mores and other sweet treats like banana cream pie. The handmade treats by Last Crumb are baked after a proprietary three-day dough preparation process.www.trendhunter.com
