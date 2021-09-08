CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Premium Cookie Boxes

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Crumb is a luxury cookie company that delivers indulgent experiences inspired by high-end streetwear and designer goods. The brand's premium Core Collection consists of a dozen flavors with fun names like 50 Cent (birthday cake) and When Life Gives You Lemons (lemon bar), The Floor is Lava (chocolate lava.) The brand also offers cookies based on blueberry muffins, S'mores and other sweet treats like banana cream pie. The handmade treats by Last Crumb are baked after a proprietary three-day dough preparation process.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Black Boxes#Cream Pie#Banana#Food Drink#Core Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Secret Kiss Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Secret Kiss Cookies are perfectly soft and melt in your mouth sugar cookies, coated in sweet powdered sugar, complete with a delicious hidden chocolate surprise inside. These cookies are quite literally sealed with a Kiss!
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Boneless Chicken Thigh Bites

After making headlines for pivoting to chicken thighs in the midst of record-high chicken wing prices, Wingstop is doubling down on its new direction with the launch of crispy-fried bone-in thighs and boneless Thigh Bites. Wingstop originally began testing chicken thighs back in November of 2020 at locations in Colorado,...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Meaty Pizza-Style Flatbreads

Panera recently expanded its popular Flatbread Pizza lineup with the debut of a meaty new creation dubbed the Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza. The new option joins the chain's other oven-baked Flatbread Pizzas, which debuted back in October 2020 with the launch of Cheese, Margherita, and Chipotle Chicken & Bacon varieties.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Southwest-Inspired Brunch Dishes

While most brands are rolling out their arsenal of pumpkin spice and apple-flavored products, Bob Evans is celebrating the start of fall with the debut of two Southwest-style dishes: the new Southwest Avocado Chicken and the new Southwest Avocado Omelet. Inspired by the bright and rich flavors of the Southwestern...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Saucy Orange Chicken Sandwiches

Orange Chicken is one of Panda Express' most popular dishes and now the chain is giving consumers a new way to enjoy the classic recipe with the debut of the Orange Chicken Sandwich. Panda Express recently announced that it is beginning to test the Orange Chicken Sandwich at its Pasadena-based...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Revamped Queso Blanco Toppers

Queso Blanco Creations are back at Taco John’s, but this time around, all the dish feature the chain's brand new Queso Blanco formula. Though queso blanco is not a new addition to the Taco John's lineup, the brand recently upgraded the recipe for the product. The new version is described as dreamy and creamy and is made from a combination of three different kinds of cheese, red peppers, jalapeño peppers, and hatch chiles. As the brand explains, the new Queso Blanco formula is so good that “you’ll want to put it on everything.”
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Creamy Pumpkin Cold Brews

This year, you can get your pumpkin fix at Wawa with the debut of a new fall beverage lineup that includes treats such as the Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cream Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Mocha Latte. Just like many other brands, Wawa has unveiled a fall beverage lineup that's...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Premium Hot Chocolate Products

The Starbucks Signature Chocolate products are being launched by Nestlé and Starbucks as part of the At-Home Range to provide consumers with a flavorful option to enjoy from the comfort of their own living space. The new additions to the range includes the Starbucks Signature Chocolate 42% along with the Starbucks Signature Chocolate Salted Caramel, which are both characterized by their premium flavor profiles. The products will launch online as well as at Sainsbury's starting September 12 with an additional launch into Asda on September 18 in the UK.
Posted by
Gin Lee

Quadruple chocolate cookie pizza

Do you like super gooey, chocolatey cookies? If so then you'll want to try this quadruple chocolate cookie pizza recipe that makes two small pizza cookies or 1 deep-dish (12-inch) pan cookie pizza. It consists of 4 different types of chocolate chips, with cocoa powder. This chocolate pizza can be made in a cast-iron skillet, pizza pan, or springform pan. Sometimes I add nuts to the recipe, but I didn't today, so that's another ingredient choice. This chocolate cookie pizza oozes with yumminess in every chocolate bite!
Food & Drinkstherecipecritic.com

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This ooey-gooey skillet cookie brings homemade cookies to the next level! It is warm, sweet and the chocolate just melts right in your mouth! You definitely won’t be able to stop at just one bite!
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Fashionably Functional Cookware

The Sailing Range cookware is a premium range of cooking equipment for avid or amateur chefs alike in need of a way to prepare their favorite meals in a simple yet highly effective way. The cookware collection includes a a sauce pan, fry pan and casserole pot that are each characterized by their all-black nonstick coating finish. The various pieces can come in one of three color choices including Ocean, Sage and Citrus to add a vibrant pop of color into any kitchen.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Seasonally Spiced Milkshakes

The Häagen-Dazs Pumpkin Spice Shake is being launched just in time by the brand for the 2021 fall season to provide patrons with a way to enjoy the autumnal flavor profile in a more indulgent, dessert-focused way. The shake is achieved with the brand's Dulce de Leche ice cream that is blended with a pure pumpkin mix before being topped with whipped cream and a dusting of fall-focused spices. The flavor of the shake helps to blend the caramel flavor of the ice cream with that of the pumpkin ingredients to achieve a truly indulgent treat that mimics pumpkin pie perfectly.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fire-Inspired Instant Noodles

The Hot & Spicy Fire Wok Volcanic Mongolian Beef Cup Noodles are being launched by Nissin Foods as its hottest instant noodles yet to provide consumers with a way to satisfy their craving for piquant foods. The noodles are reported to feature a six out of six on the Nissin's chili pepper heat scale ranking, which makes them the hottest option ever created. Each serving comes with the hot and spicy noodles along with a Fire Sauce packet to let the consumer customize how much heat they want.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Old-Fashioned Soda Shop Refreshments

The Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop drinks are a new range of refreshments from the brand focused on providing consumers with an old-fashioned flavor experience that harkens back to some classic drinks. The sodas come in the form of the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Cream Soda and the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Black Cherry, which are both crafted with real sugar. The limited-edition sodas call to mind the refreshments traditionally enjoyed in soda shops and will increase relevancy amongst younger consumers.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Meatless QSR Burger Launches

The McDonald's McPlant is being launched in the UK thanks to a partnership with Beyond Meat that will provide patrons with a meat-free way to enjoy the taste of a burger. The sandwich consists of the Beyond Meat meatless patty that is paired with a vegan cheese slice that has been formulated to taste just like the McDonald's original cheese slices found on its meat-based burgers. The burger is topped with an all-new vegan sauce to make the sandwich suited for vegan consumers.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Deconstructed Apple Pie Ice Creams

Baskin-Robbins is embracing the start of fall 2021 with its new Inside Out Apple Pie flavor. Just like pumpkin, apple is a signature fall flavor. And with its new Inside Out Apple Pie flavor, Baskin-Robbins is giving fans a tasty new way to enjoy this autumnal ingredient. The new Inside Out Apple Pie flavor is essentially a deconstructed apple pie turned into ice cream. The September Flavor of the Month starts with vanilla-flavored ice cream swirled with apple pie ice cream, studded with real pie crust pieces, and then finished with a ribbon of sweet cinnamon brown sugar. The result is a cool and creamy treat that delivers the sweet, crisp flavors of a freshly baked apple pie – it's the ultimate fall dessert.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Autumnal Coffee Ice Creams

Just when you thought we had reached peak pumpkin, Yogurtland has debuted a new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Light Ice Cream for fall 2021. Yogurtland's new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Light Ice Cream offers the perfect bridge between everyone's favorite summer beverage (cold brew), and everyone's favorite fall flavor (pumpkin). More specifically, the creamy treat combines the dark, bold, and rich flavors of a glass of cold brew coffee with a hint of the spice and sweetness of a classic pumpkin spice latte. And unlike traditional ice cream, this treat features a lower fat content – just 4.8g per 100g.
AgricultureTrendHunter.com

Cultured Lactose-Free Dairy Products

The good culture Lactose-Free range is a new addition to the brand's roster of dairy products that will provide consumers with a sensitivity to lactose with the ability to still enjoy some of their favorite varieties. The products are all made with simple ingredients such as pasture-raised milk along with live and active cultures that contribute to a high-quality final product. The range includes the Lactose-Free Cottage Cheese and the Squeezable Lactose-Free Sour Cream Pouch and Tub.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Allergy-Friendly Autumn Treats

This fall, Blake's Seed Based is introducing a wholesome and allergy-friendly way for people of all ages to appreciate the flavors of pumpkin spice with its newest limited-edition rice crispy treats flavor. The gluten-free treats are made with ingredients like flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and aromatic spices like cinnamon, clove and ginger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy