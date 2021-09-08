CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Self-Contained Portable Meal Heaters

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

The conceptual Samsung Cuisine has been designed by Ben Sullivan as a lunchbox-like food carrier for those who want to bring their favorite fare with them wherever they go. The unit features a hard-sided construction that is incorporated with inductive heating technology to heat up the contents up to 300-degrees Fahrenheit. This makes it ideal for daily use when heading out for a hike or a picnic and also functions effectively on longer excursions when going on a camping trip.

#Camping#Samsung Cuisine
