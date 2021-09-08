Minimalist Inverted Chair Designs
The Chaise Medallion 3.0 has been designed by Nendo for Dior as a minimalist take on the fashion house's iconic Medallion Chair to help elevate it into a contemporary icon. The chair takes the silhouette of the original and inverts it to have the medallion-shaped back appear as a hole in the middle of the rear sheet, while also highlighting an enveloping design that shrouds the sitter in material. The seat is designed with 3mm glass sheets instead of conventional materials like wood and fabric to give the chair a truly airy aesthetic.www.trendhunter.com
