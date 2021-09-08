Minimalist Inverted Chair Designs

For many everyday carry enthusiasts, the core of our loadout is the knife we choose to carry on a given day. It’s even given more consideration than some of what might be called more “essential” pieces, like our wallets. And many of us have quite the collection of pocketable blades — though there is always room for more. It certainly helps that there are literally thousands upon thousands of options out there, making finding the perfect blade for you simultaneously simpler than ever before and quite daunting in scope. But if you have a flair for minimalism, today is your lucky day.