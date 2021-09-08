CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Minimalist Inverted Chair Designs

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chaise Medallion 3.0 has been designed by Nendo for Dior as a minimalist take on the fashion house's iconic Medallion Chair to help elevate it into a contemporary icon. The chair takes the silhouette of the original and inverts it to have the medallion-shaped back appear as a hole in the middle of the rear sheet, while also highlighting an enveloping design that shrouds the sitter in material. The seat is designed with 3mm glass sheets instead of conventional materials like wood and fabric to give the chair a truly airy aesthetic.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture Design#Minimalist#The Medallion#Glass#Medallion Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Lifestylehiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Minimalist Everyday Carry Knives

For many everyday carry enthusiasts, the core of our loadout is the knife we choose to carry on a given day. It’s even given more consideration than some of what might be called more “essential” pieces, like our wallets. And many of us have quite the collection of pocketable blades — though there is always room for more. It certainly helps that there are literally thousands upon thousands of options out there, making finding the perfect blade for you simultaneously simpler than ever before and quite daunting in scope. But if you have a flair for minimalism, today is your lucky day.
Home & GardenPosted by
Gadget Flow

Wescover Sling Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair has a circular frame with clean lines

Sit in comfort and luxury when reading, working, eating, and more with the Wescover Sling Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair. Available in three finishes—Soft Leather, Thick Leather, and Roses—these stunning chairs boast a circular frame with clean lines. Blanket your chair in a plethora of colors to suit your decor and maximize comfort. Exuding simplicity with minimalist tubular steel, this chair collection delivers a sleek finish and pure elegance. Moreover, offering a stripped-back design, this Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair creates a sleek finish and lightness; it’ll accentuate any space, whether at home or in the office. In fact, each chair offers a form-fitting comfort that’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Overall, choose to upgrade your living space or create a warmer commercial environment for customers.
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

french design atelier converts mercedes vito into minimalist cocoon-like campervan

French design atelier serge propose has converted a mercedes vito into a minimalist campervan with a warm, cocoon-like character. despite its small size, the van supports a variety of functions, including a sleeping and lounge area, a kitchen, and ample storage space. the designers have put emphasis on using natural materials as much as possible, with the transformation mainly using birch plywood. in addition, the entire insulation is made using hemp wool and projected cork.
Home & Gardenhypebeast.com

Karimoku Crafts Blue Bottle Coffee Chairs Designed by Keiji Ashizawa

Dining chairs and bar stools designed by Keiji Ashizawa and currently in use at Blue Bottle Coffee Shibuya are now available for purchase. The products are labeled “CASE STUDY 02.1” and are produced by leading Japanese wooden furniture manufacturer Karimoku. The light oak A-DC01 dining chair was designed especially for the café taking into consideration compatibility with the modern interior of the store and the outside park surroundings. Its large seating surface and curved backrest wrap the entire body in a firm and comfortable hold. The chairs can be stacked, allowing for efficient storage and transport. The counter chair A-BS01 is similarly themed and adopts a “floating design” that elevates the seat surface slightly to make it appear as if it’s levitating. Brass is used on the footrest to maximize durability.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

17 designers and artists reinterpret Dior’s ‘Medallion’ chair

Seventeen designers and artists have been invited to reinterpret Dior’s ‘Medallion’ chair for the French house’s most significant presence at Milan’s Salone del Mobile to date. A roster pulled together from China, Korea, Japan, Lebanon, South Africa, UK, Holland, Italy and France includes Sam Baron, Nacho Carbonell, Pierre Charpin, Dimore Studio, Martino Gamper, India Mahdavi, Nendo, Ma Yansong, Tokujin Yoshioka and Pierre Yovanovitch.
Beauty & Fashiondornob.com

Minimalist MINI Strip is Fashion Designer Paul Smith’s Love Letter to Sustainability

When European car brand MINI asked fashion designer Paul Smith to collaborate on a one-off version of the Cooper SE to celebrate the release of the new electric model, they received an unexpectedly minimalist result in the form of the MINI STRIP. Using the guiding concepts of “simplicity, transparency, [and] sustainability,” Smith pared back every possible detail in the car’s interior and exterior to make “a statement about rethinking sustainability in a more lateral way.”
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Sail And Light Bone Nike Air Max Genome Is A Minimalist’s Dream

With the Nike Air Max Genome amongst the Swoosh’s newest silhouettes this year, it is no surprise that the Nike design team has been pumping out new colorways for the model. Their latest efforts include a “Sail” and “Light Bone” pairing that results in a sleek style sure to appeal to minimalists.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Wood-Fired BBQs

The BBQ&co Grill is the design work of the Kyoto-based SEIKI DESIGN STUDIO and is focused on providing access to exceptional cooking capabilities that don't come at the expense of style. The grill maintains a sleek aesthetic that is inspired by the dynamics of life in the city to help craft premium fare including rotisserie, fresh seafood, churrasco steak and more. The unit is powered by wood to provide a constant fire for preparing a range of different cuisine styles from the comfort of one's private outdoor area.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

The Minimalist Bulthaup Sant Cugat Showroom Feels Like a Home

Bulthaup Sant Cugat is a minimal kitchen showroom space located in Barcelona, Spain, designed by Francesc Rifé Studio for Bulthaup. In an effort to evoke a more intimate and personal atmosphere, softness in details and warmth mark the reimagined space. “The idea behind the new design is to evoke family...
ApparelPosted by
Gadget Flow

Free Form Shoes barefoot dress shoes have a minimalist design that doesn’t cramp your toes

Wear footwear that offers both style and comfort: the Free Form Shoes barefoot dress shoes. These minimalist shoes have a super stylish premium leather design, yet they manage to be totally comfortable. In fact, with their open toebox, they won’t cramp your toes at all. Moreover, they have a sport insole, wool lining for comfort, stretch laces, heel padding, and a low heel drop. So you’ll get the functional performance of a barefoot shoe paired with the high-quality craftsmanship of a dress shoe. With a barefoot shoe, your feet, muscles, and bones have enough room to grip and splay as you walk, run, and jump. In fact, they can even improve your strength, mobility, and dexterity. Overall, these shoes ensure your feet look and perform their very best at all times.
DesignDezeen

Note Design Studio reuses Vestre fair stand to form indoor park installation

Vestre is showcasing a collection of urban furniture that encourages biodiversity at this year's Milan design week, set within a leafy installation constructed by Note Design Studio from one of the brand's old fair stands. Situated in a warehouse in the Tortona district, the display reuses the same hollow bricks,...
LifestylePhotofocus

A great bag minimalists will love: Lowepro PhotoSport III 24L

Some camera bags are huge and carry everything a photographer needs. Other camera bags are small and are catered to those who like to travel light. Then there are some that masquerade as camera bags but they’re more about lifestyle with a hint of catering to a photographer’s needs. Enter the Lowepro PhotoSport III.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Fashionably Functional Cookware

The Sailing Range cookware is a premium range of cooking equipment for avid or amateur chefs alike in need of a way to prepare their favorite meals in a simple yet highly effective way. The cookware collection includes a a sauce pan, fry pan and casserole pot that are each characterized by their all-black nonstick coating finish. The various pieces can come in one of three color choices including Ocean, Sage and Citrus to add a vibrant pop of color into any kitchen.
quickanddirtytips.com

6 Minimalist Baby Clothes Organization Ideas

When you're taking care of a newborn, anything that helps ease the day-to-day tasks can feel like a lifesaver. Keeping your baby's clothes organized can make dressing them a breeze. New parents might be surprised by just how quickly baby clothes and accessories can take over, from outgrown onesies to...
Interior DesignBrit + Co

Scandinavian-Inspired Furniture For A Minimalist But Cozy Home

We used to think minimalist, organized interiors meant sparse, empty spaces — until we were introduced to Scandinavian furniture. The region's interior style relies on simple pieces with clean aesthetics while embracing the Danish notion of hygge, which is all about creating cozy, welcoming spaces of contentment. It also often incorporates mid-century style shapes, which might be why we can't stop pinning the style to all our home mood boards. Now, you can turn your Scandi interior dreams into reality with these online furniture finds that don't require an all-day trek to IKEA.
TrendHunter.com

Redesigned Hook Rubber Bands

The Alco Rubber Sealing Ring features a redesign of the common household item. The rubber band has been a long-trusted sealing and bundling tool. Made by Modulor, these rubber bands are highly stretchable and reusable. There is a growing demand for upgraded household items, and Modulor responded by redesigning the common rubber band.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Modular Home Designs

Architect and former Apple design director BJ Segal has launched its new mass-timber housing company called Juno. The architect explains that his firm will sell its designs as products rather than bespoke plans. Juno will run as a firm offering a modular approach to design; the firm will offer customers...
Home & Gardenhomecrux.com

Curt Sofa System Comprises Single-Shaped Modules You can Configure in Infinite Possibilities

After spending long hours in office cubicles, we have your heart set on a nice comfy sofa waiting at home. Well, the office cubical energy can now reciprocate at home with this cuboid-shaped sofa pouf. Designer Malte Grieb and Joa Herrenknecht introduce us to a Curt Sofa System which comprises a single modular shape. The combination and fragmentation of multiple modules leads to the creation of a warm and cozy sofa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy