Trump teases 2024 announcement, but is he just playing the media?

By Howard Kurtz
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be the big move or it may be a head fake, but Donald Trump wants you to believe he’s about to start running for president. And he’s getting the media to bite. Trump has dropped all sorts of hints that he’ll run for his old job in 2024, when he would be 78 years old (and Joe Biden, of course, will be 82). But this seemed more in line with the flirtations of every potential candidate: keeping the options open, not ruling it out, as a way of staying relevant and drawing media coverage.

