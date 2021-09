The Padres supplemented a core of Fernando Tatis, Jr., Manny Machado, Trent Grisham, etc. with the acquisitions of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and some others before eventually adding Adam Frazier at the trade deadline. Many (me) drank the Kool-Aid and declared them to be the team that could best the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Of course, once you fast forward a few months, you're reminded as to why trophies aren't handed out until the fall.