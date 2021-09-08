Zippy the Raspberry Pi Zero-powered mini Mars Rover

I have a sourdough recipe that calls for a proofing box, but didn't feel like shelling out the $200 to buy one. Then I had an idea. I'm normally charged with cooking the Thanksgiving turkey for my family, and have to transport it an hour away for dinner. I tried a few things in the past to keep it hot, but last year I decided to build a turkey transporter. Basically I measured my roaster and built a wooden box with a latch. Worked perfectly! The bird was still steaming hot when I got there but lid was slightly warped from heat and moisture (slight oversight on latch). BTW, my woodworking skills are mediocre at best! So with a table saw, and carpenter square, just about anyone can make a decent box if I can. Anyway, I had the great idea to repurpose the box as a proofer, but how? The Pi project was born!