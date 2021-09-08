CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheer Biodegradable Tights

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based hosiery brand Hēdoïne is introducing the world to biodegradable tights that help to reduce fast fashion waste. The collection of 30 denier sheer black tights are ladder-resistant and they make the most of a biodegradable yarn that's mindfully shaped in Italy using recycled water. Although the brand acknowledges that...

www.trendhunter.com

