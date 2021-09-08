CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japan's Covid restrictions to be extended to end of September

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese government plans to extend Tokyo's state of emergency until the last week of September, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 As part of the measures, restaurants were requested to reduce their hours and not serve alcohol, while companies were encouraged to allow staff to work from home.

#Covid#Tokyo Tokyo#Japanese
Coronavirus
