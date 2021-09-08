CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

'Memory House' Review: This Nightmarish Fable Offers a Bleak Diagnosis of Contemporary Brazil

By Manuel Betancourt
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolence — or, rather, the threat of violence — haunts every frame of João Paulo Miranda Maria’s debut feature film, “Memory House.” Set in an Austrian settlement in Southern Brazil, this discomfiting drama tells the story of a man so alienated by the world around him that the stench of death at work and the menacing environment outside it have hollowed him out. That is until his titular dwelling kicks off a transformation that turns Miranda Maria’s character study into a folk-infused fable for a country in crisis.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastián Lelio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Brazil#France#Antiquities#Cattle#Memory House#Austrian#Cinema Novo#German#Portuguese#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Related
MoviesFilm Threat

Memory House

João Paulo Miranda Maria’s Memory House is unlike anything I’ve seen all year. Taking from Brazilian folklore, Brazilian filmmaker Miranda Maria follows one man’s ability to endure multigenerational anguish stemming from racism and colonialism. In Memory House, the systematic abuse is overt and deliberate. Cristovam (Antonio Pitanga) is an indigenous...
Family Relationshipsthefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: A Banquet is an Intimate, Nightmarish Portrait of a Fracturing Family

It’s a question we ask through the duration of our lives: what’s the point? Maybe you say these words in search of meaning where humanity as a species is concerned. Maybe it’s to find purpose as an individual when nothing seems to be going right. Jason (Richard Keep) wonders what the point of surviving is when his fate has already been sealed. His wife Holly (Sienna Guillory) is being forced into the role of caretaker while also wading through the reality that she’s now a single mother, regardless of breath remaining in his lungs. Is hers and their daughters’ (Jessica Alexander’s Betsey and Ruby Stokes’ Isabelle) suffering worth it? Will ripping the Band-Aid off now render their ability to cope with his loss easier? Easy answers don’t exist.
Restaurantsdailycoffeenews.com

With Ties to Brazil, Coffee DRs Offers a Coffee Cure in Sydney

In the north Sydney suburb of Hornsby in Australia, a coffee couple with deep ties to Brazil and a family-driven passion for healing physical and social ills has been taking in guests under the name Coffee DRs. Luke and Julia Bantatua opened the coffee shop serving fresh-roasted beans of their...
MoviesBevNET.com

Campari Launches Fellini Forward, The New Campari Red Diaries Project Exploring The Creative Genius Of Federico Fellini Using Artificial Intelligence

VENICE, Italy — Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, launches Campari Red Diaries 2021: Fellini Forward at the Campari Boat – In Cinema during the 78th Venice International Film Festival – La Biennale di Venezia, a pioneering project inspired by the late Federico Fellini using Artificial Intelligence techniques, including machine learning, to explore the creative genius of one of the greatest filmmakers of all time to create a one-of-a-kind short film. Showcased within the full project is a unique documentary covering the process from start to finish, exploring the future of cinema and human vs. machine creative collaboration based on evidence found in the creation of the short film set in Rome and key expert commentary. The documentary, which features the short film, will have its North American premiere as a Partner Presentation at the 59th New York Film Festival on September 29th and will be available for consumers to view in the US on Amazon Prime Video in October.
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

'Maria Chapdelaine' Review: A Leisurely Portrait of Early 20th-Century Rural Quebec Life

Among authors who didn’t live to witness their own success, Louis Hemon is a particularly unfortunate case — his novel “Maria Chapdelaine” was published in 1913, the same year as his train-struck death. Thus he didn’t see it become an early Quebec-lit classic taught to generations of schoolchildren, published in translation worldwide or adapted into many other media over the past century. Among prior screen versions were two made in his native France, the 1934 one notable as Julien Duvivier’s first collaboration with Jean Gabin.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'On the Job: The Missing 8' Review: Sprawling, Uneven but Gripping Thriller About Multi-Level Filipino Corruption

Scrappy filmmaking can sometimes deliver superb storytelling, as is proven by Erik Matti’s initially wobbly but increasingly gripping, increasingly thoughtful, increasingly increasing three-and-a-half-hour “On the Job: The Missing 8,” the prolific Filipino director’s Venice-competing sequel to the 2013 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title “On the Job.” While the film unfolds more like the TV show it’s about to become (together with part one, it is due to be re-edited into a six-episode HBO Asia miniseries), that’s hardly a diss these days. And in its current shape — due largely to screenwriter Michiko Yamamoto’s uncanny ability to keep multiple narrative balls in the air at once — it combines the immersive, occasionally spectacular pleasures of genre cinema with the greedy moreishness of longform TV models. It’s a sprawling, satisfying big-screen binge.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Dardenne Brothers Back 'Holly' From Venice Horizons Best Director Winner Fien Troch

Belgium’s Fien Troch, who won best director in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section in 2016 with “Home,” returned to the Lido last week to pitch her fifth feature, “Holly,” in the Venice Gap-Financing Market. The project, which is budgeted at €2.5 million, is produced by Antonino Lombardo’s Belgian outfit Prime...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Danis Goulet Talks 'Night Raiders,' Global Indigenous Film Community

The world premiere of Danis Goulet’s first feature, “Night Raiders,” in Berlin generated positive reviews and led to a U.S. sale to Samuel Goldwyn. But to the Toronto-based, Cree-Métis filmmaker it all felt a little abstract. “I haven’t seen an audience reaction, so Toronto feels like the premiere,” she told...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Mirjana Karanovic Follows Sundance Selected 'A Good Wife' With 'Mother Mara'

Mirjana Karanović, an actor best known for her starring role in Emir Kusturica’s “When Father Was Away on Business” and Jasmila Žbanić’s Golden Bear winner “Grbavica,” is preparing to direct her second feature, “Mother Mara.” This follows her directorial debut, “A Good Wife,” which competed in Sundance’s World Cinema – Dramatic section in 2016, and screened at more than 40 festivals.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

India's T-Series, Reliance Entertainment Team for $136 Million Film Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian studios T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have partnered for a slate of more than 10 films with a total investment of INR10 billion ($136.2 million). The films will be across across genres and will be a mix of big budget tentpoles as well as mid and small budget films. They are in various stages of development and include Hindi-language remakes of Tamil-language blockbuster drama and action thrillers, a historic biopic, an espionage thriller, a courtroom drama, a satire, a romantic drama and a film based on true events. The slate will be produced over the next two to three years, with the first theatrical worldwide release set for 2022.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Barry Levinson on 'The Survivor' and Modern Hollywood: 'They Do 'Fast and Furious 17′ and Keep Doing It and Redoing It'

Barry Levinson is back at the Toronto International Film Festival with “The Survivor,” the incredible story of Harry Haft, who managed to survive Auschwitz by boxing his fellow prisoners. After moving to America, Haft boxed professionally, having a memorable bout with Rocky Marciano, but continued to be haunted by his experiences in the concentration camps. “The Survivor” dramatizes his battles with post-traumatic stress disorder, while also depicting the immense personal strength that ultimately allowed him to find a way to cope with his past.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

'The Queen's Gambit' Leads Winners on Night One of Creative Arts Emmys

“The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Mandalorian,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Crown” and “Pose” were among the top winners on Saturday as the first wave of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out in downtown Los Angeles. Netflix prevailed among networks and platforms with 12 wins, paced by seven trophies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy