Hell Let Loose brings the WWII shooter to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 next month

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Team 17 and developer Black Matter have announced 50v50 WWII shooter Hell Let Loose will launch on next-gen consoles this October. Promising an “authentic and immersive front line experience” of the conflict, the game includes ten maps and two game modes, Offensive and Warfare. You’ll be able to choose from one of 14 playable roles, each with their own weapons and equipment. These are broken down into three roles: armour, infantry and recon and are led by officers and an overall commander.

www.videogamer.com

