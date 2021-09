Passengers are seen in an almost empty check-in area at Gatwick Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Crawley, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Gatwick Airport, which like many travel hubs around the world has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, has obtained a temporary reprieve from its banks over its debt, majority shareholder Vinci (SGEF.PA) said.

Gatwick's bigger rival Heathrow in July said it had also sought a waiver over its debt covenants.

