Park Gyu Young Is Left Stranded With Her Belongings In Upcoming Rom-Com “Dali And Cocky Prince”

By L. Kim
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming KBS drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” shared new stills of Park Gyu Young in character!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a new romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.

www.soompi.com

