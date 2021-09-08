Park Gyu Young Is Left Stranded With Her Belongings In Upcoming Rom-Com “Dali And Cocky Prince”

Okay, not THIS is what I call great drama posters, and what a whiplash spectrum slide from godawful first poster with the weird washed out palette to these excellent memorable gems. The character posters are out for KBS rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dal Ri and Gamjatang) and features the six leagues in parody paintings of famous portraits. Female lead Park Kyu Young is immediately recognizable as The Girl with the Pearl Earring while male lead Kim Min Jae gets tweaked in a homage to René François Ghislain Magritte with a potato (gamja) for the Man in the Bowler Hat. Other notable paintings include Yeonwoo as The Girl with the Pomeranian instead Leonardo da Vinci’s The Lady with the Ermine and Hwang Bora in agony as Munch’s The Scream. In the drama Park Kyu Young plays the director of an art museum so these painting character posters are not just creative but very apropos.