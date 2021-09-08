CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Halfords says supply chain disruption affecting bike business

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British bikes and car parts retailer Halfords said on Wednesday disruption in the global supply chain was dragging on its cycling business, although it stuck to its full-year profit target.

Halfords, Britain’s largest cycling retailer, said it expected the cycling supply chain issues, which include factory production constraints, raw material inflation and freight disruption, to continue for some time.

For the 20-week period to Aug. 20, Halfords said underlying sales in cycling were down 23% compared to last year, although it noted that last year was unusual due to the pandemic, while sales for motoring products rose 52%. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

179K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halfords#Bike#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
RetailBBC

Supply chain issues: Retailers say shortages are unprecedented

Industry experts warn the current supply problems and product shortages could be "the final straw for some" firms. How are small independent traders coping?. 'We're getting an order delivered and half of it is missing'. Steve Kerrison, 55, has spent his life steeped in the toy industry. From the age...
RetailRetail Wire

Retailers find smart workarounds for 2021 supply chain disruptions

Strong consumer demand, rising prices and supply chain disruptions have become a daily part of U.S. retailing, prompting businesses to seek out creative logistics solutions that are reliable, cost efficient and responsive to present conditions. The short term turbulence upsetting the supply chain operations in the U.S. and abroad could...
BicyclesPosted by
The Independent

Halfords cycling sales hit by global bike shortage

Retailer Halfords has revealed plunging cycling sales as it suffers amid an ongoing shortage of bikes due to supply chain troubles.The car parts and bicycles group posted a 22.8% year-on-year fall in like-for-like bike sales in the 20 weeks to August 20.It said it saw strong growth in bike sales over the first half of the period, but that a shortage of bikes – in particular adult models – contributed to “materially” slower growth towards the end of the 20 weeks.On a two-year comparison, bike sales were 24.2% higher, the group added.Halfords said: “The global cycling supply chain continues to...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Fall in shop prices slows as supply chain disruption hits retail costs

Shoppers saw the fall in shop prices slow down over the past month, increasing the prospect of inflation, according to new figures.The BRC-NieslenIQ shop price index for August revealed that shop prices decreased by 0.8% year-on-year.However, this represented a significant slowdown from 1.2% deflation in July, amid fears that supply chain disruption is increasing costs for retailers who could pass some of this cost to customers.Helen Dickinson chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “While it is good news that overall retail prices fell year-on-year, there was a slight rise in prices on the previous month.“There are...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Bosses fear supply chain disruption as one of top threats to growth – poll

Nearly two thirds of UK chief executives have seen their supply chains come under strain during the pandemic, while bosses globally now fear supply disruption as one of the biggest risks to growth, a survey has revealed.A worldwide survey of chief executives by KPMG found supply chain risk is one of the three biggest business challenges, alongside cyber security and environmental and climate issues.It showed that bosses in sectors that produce goods – such as consumer and retail, manufacturing and automotive – consider supply chain problems as their main threat to growth.CEOs have had to pivot their business strategies to...
Northampton, MAWWLP 22News

Supply chain issues have created shortages at local businesses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local businesses are still hurting from the pandemic, but for reasons that have nothing to do with restrictions. This has everything to do with the supply chains. Businesses all over western Massachusetts are scrambling because they can’t get their hands on the most basic items. Silverware, takeaway containers, food items, you name it, and it’s probably in short supply.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Farmer Optimism, the Supply Chain, and How They Affect Tractor Sales

In the second quarter of 2021, money that had been diverted by COVID-19 from travel and other activities into the small tractor market began to return to normal use. But, sustained gains in commodity prices have resulted in farmers continuing their buying sprees for larger tractors and harvesters, as shown in AEM’s monthly Ag Tractor and Combine reports.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Clark County restaurants struggle with supply chain disruptions

The supplies just aren’t there. That’s what restaurants across Vancouver and the Portland area have been telling their customers in recent weeks as the industry grapples with an unprecedented level of disruption to the food service supply chain. The industry has been in flux since the start of the COVID-19...
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Technology and Trade Data Solve Supply Chain Disruptions

As the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic ravaged the world, it brought life as we knew it to a halt. In particular, many industries experienced significant and unexpected supply chain issues—difficulty sourcing necessary ingredients for vital drugs or finding workers to fill relevant positions—holding up production lines and imposing a considerable financial burden. The absence of just one raw ingredient can halt development of a product; unfortunately, this threat has not lessened with the introduction of vaccines. A pandemic on this scale is rare, but natural disasters, political boundaries and route blockages are common and can be just as devastating to production.
Retailgcaptain.com

Pandemic-Fueled Supply Chain Disruptions Hit Retail Imports Growth

Growth of retail imports through the nation’s top container ports is slowing amid global pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, with double-digit growth in imports seen slipping into single digits, the National Retail Federation says. “Year-over-year growth isn’t as dramatic as it was earlier because we’re now comparing against months when most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy