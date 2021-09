Who doesn't love a good casserole dish? While people serve some of the most well-known casseroles as sides at a Thanksgiving feast, there are also plenty of other casseroles that hit the spot year-round. Recipe developer Kristen Carli came up with this spicy chicken casserole that's filled with cheese, chicken, beans, and rice. Just reading the ingredients alone is enough to make your mouth water, so just imagine how good it tastes! Add a little bit of spicy salsa, and you have yourself an incredible and filling dinner. This recipe is great for a family-style meal, and it's perfect for a crowd. There's really no wrong occasion to serve this casserole.