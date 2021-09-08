CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Grease Additives Market 2021 Report SWOT Analysis, by Key Player Report 2021 to 2027

Grease Additives Market was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 19.22 billion by 2027at a CAGR 2.75%. Grease additives are the chemical materials which are used for performance enhancements of grease while suppressing the unfavorable characteristics. Grease is semi-solid in nature and grease additives are the essential components of grease. Grease additives are classified into various types such as rust/corrosion inhibitors, metal deactivators, extreme pressure additives, viscosity modifiers, anti-wear reagents and others.

