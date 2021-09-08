Global PET Foam Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027| Armacell International, DIAB Group, Gurit Holding, 3A Composites, Sekisui Plastics. Co. Ltd, Carbon Core Corporation
PET foam market is expected to grow from USD 175.38 million in 2019 to USD 335.96 million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.44%. PET foam is a type of foam core and the newest structural core materials in the composite industry. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family, used in the manufacturing of PET foam. PET foam is unique core material as it is lightweight, 100% recyclable and sustainable, thermoformable, high temperature resistant, and has good Flame, Smoke & Toxicity (FST) properties.www.unlvrebelyell.com
