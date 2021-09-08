MFIs and ESG Framework: Fostering a Foundation For Sustainable Development
Microfinance institutions work toward the purpose of providing capital access to micro, small-scale entrepreneurs--especially women from economically weaker sections of the society--for whom the mainstream financial services are mostly unreachable or unapproachable. Mainstream financial service providers have designed their services in such a way that it generally excludes those hailing from economically weaker sections and they also have limited operational reach, hence, they are not positioned to service the bottom of pyramid communities, while MFIs include them and help foster their social and economic development at the grassroots level.www.entrepreneur.com
