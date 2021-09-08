MFIs and ESG Framework: Fostering a Foundation For Sustainable Development

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Rohith Reji and Tarun Nazare, Co-founders, NeoKred. Neokred was founded in late 2019 and was still in its early stages at the time when Rohith Reji and Tarun Nazare started working on a product with a few other employees. But, in terms of product development, scale hiring and sales, Neokred began hiring in the midst of the pandemic. The company has been growing since the outbreak. Fintech, NBFCs, and corporates are among their clientele. Even during COVID-19, they were able to scale and surpassed INR 150 crore in GMV. On being asked what was the inspiration to start NeoKred, Tarun Nazare, one of the co-founders of NeoKred replied, “Neokred is the idea born out in the vision of democratizing banking in India. India being credited as one of the largest regulated countries in the world in the banking space comes with a lot of rigidity and complexity for customers to have a seamless experience. We wished to make this to the last mile, to break down the legacy of traditional banking which is still followed as how it is followed in the earlier days. By acting as the infrastructure to democratize open banking, we allow fintechs, aggregators, brands to easily have a fintech feature which would complete the vision of Digital India and Banking served to the very last.”