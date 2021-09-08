Luke Bryan’s Sitting at Number-1 for Second Week as His Farm Tour Kicks-Off

Congrats to Luke Bryan – his song “Waves” is at number-one for the second week in a row. Luke says that right from the first time he heard the track, he knew it would be a big hit, “‘Waves’ is a song about kids falling in love during the summer and just all the images and everything about just how beautiful that summer love is and how the emotions just keep coming in waves. ‘Waves’ is kind of a play on words, and I fell in love with the song the second I heard it.”