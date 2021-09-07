CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protest and passion mount around via ferrata proposal

By Katie Klingsporn, WyoFile.com
Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

Protest and passion continue to mount around a proposal to build a via ferrata in Sinks Canyon State Park, dividing the central Wyoming outdoor recreation community. Roughly 300 people attended an open house Aug. 30 at the Lander Community Center. The stated purpose of the gathering was to collect public feedback on the newly updated Sinks Canyon Master Plan. But comments indicated the majority of attendees were there to discuss one aspect in particular: the via ferrata and its proposed location on a cliff where peregrine falcons nest.

