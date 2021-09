ST. STEPHEN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Monday night’s fatal shooting in St. Stephen. According to Coroner George Oliver, he is 37-year-old Sherwood Johnson. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on 103 Gourdin Street. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, Oliver said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. The Berkeley […] The post St. Stephen Shooting Victim Identified By Coroner, 1 Person Arrested appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

SAINT STEPHEN, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO