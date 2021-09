A group of talented musicians have released a wonderful video where they perform the soundtrack to a Mario Kart 8 race in real-time. As you can see in the highly rewatchable below video, the three-person group is made up of a keyboardist, a violinist, and a flautist. Starting at the beginning of the Mario Kart 8 race Mario Circuit, the musicians perform the opening jingle and countdown sounds flawlessly, and from there they launch into a cheerful rendition of the track's classic score. Here are the people from TikTok account arsene_et_jonas making one Mario Kart player's day and giving us all something to watch over and over.