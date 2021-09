It's simply a fact that regular exercise is one of the closest things we have to a fountain of youth. Keeping your body moving as you age is the surest way to stay mobile, stay healthy, and be happy. According to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, just a little bit of brisk daily walking will go a long way in helping you stay active for longer, and will help prevent painful arthritis symptoms, achy joints, and stiff muscles. Another research project published in the American Journal of Psychiatry concludes that a single hour of exercise weekly can help stave off depression and negative thoughts.