Ethan, SD

Area volleyball roundup: Ethan earns first win of the season over Mount Vernon/Plankinton

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETHAN -- Ethan picked up its first win of the season, handing MVP its first loss of the season in four sets on Tuesday night. Set scores were 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-19. Ethan (1-3): Bella Nesheim had 9 kills and 23 digs while Hannah Bartscher had 7 kills, 24 digs, 2 ace serves and 2 blocks. Alexis Myers had 2 ace serves and 2 blocks while Ava Lingemann had 44 assists. Ethan travels to Menno on Sept. 9.

