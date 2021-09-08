CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fitch downgrades China Evergrande, flags 'probable' default

By Andrew Galbraith
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nc7bT_0bpXP8qw00

(Reuters) -Fitch Ratings cut the ratings of China Evergrande Group and two of its subsidiaries on Wednesday, the latest in a series of downgrades targeting the property firm over its struggles to restructure huge debts.

Regulators have warned that Evergrande’s 1.97 trillion yuan ($304.79 billion) of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country’s financial system if not stabilised.

Fitch said in a statement that it had downgraded the long-term foreign-currency issuer default ratings of Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate Group Co and Tianji Holding Ltd to CC from CCC+. Fitch defines a CC rating as indicating “very high levels” of credit risk.

Fitch also downgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Evergrande and Tianji, as well as the rating on Tianji-guaranteed senior unsecured notes issued by Scenery Journey Limited to C from CCC.

“The downgrade reflects our view that a default of some kind appears probable. We believe credit risk is high given tight liquidity, declining contracted sales, pressure to address delayed payments to suppliers and contractors, and limited progress on asset disposals,” Fitch said.

Fitch said it saw few signs of progress in the sale of Evergrande’s property management business, Evergrande Property Services Group and its new-energy vehicle business China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd, and cautioned there was “significant execution risk” surrounding their disposal. It said that raised the possibility of default on offshore bond interest payments.

While Evergrande does not have any bonds maturing in 2021, Fitch estimated that it faces bond interest payments of $129 million in September alone and $850 million before the end of the year.

The company has also been struggling with payments to suppliers. On Tuesday, a stock exchange filing showed that Evergrande had outstanding liabilities worth 562 million yuan to a supplier, Skshu Paint Co Ltd, as of the end of August.

Evergrande had repaid overdue debts to Skshu worth 234.74 million yuan, but 219.5 million yuan of those repayments were in the form of apartments in three unfinished property projects, the filing showed.

In the latest indication of the company’s funding challenges, financial information provider REDD reported on Wednesday that the company would suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks on Sept. 21, citing sources briefed by banks.

The company has delayed payments to several trust firms and may suspend all payments on its wealth management products starting Sept. 8, REDD reported.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company’s failure to pay some commercial paper on time in June triggered a sell-off in its shares and bonds, and a growing number of suppliers have filed lawsuits to recover overdue payments.

China’s central bank last month summoned Evergrande’s senior executives and issued a rare warning that the company needs to reduce its debt risks and prioritise stability.

STRING OF DOWNGRADES

Fitch’s downgrade follows downgrades from Moody’s Investors Service and domestic ratings agency China Chengxin International (CCXI) in recent days.

Evergrande’s shares fell as much as 3.08% in early trade on Wednesday before ending 3.92% higher - though they remain down nearly 15% for the month. Evergrande Property Services rose 0.8% and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle plunged 14.05% on Wednesday.

Evergrande’s offshore bonds fell in afternoon trade in Asia, with data provider Duration Finance showing the mid price on its June 2025 bond down two cents at 24.506, though some investors smelled opportunity.

“Investors are just impatient and sold,” said a Hong Kong-based portfolio manager. He said that he viewed 26 cents as a “good entry point” for the 2025 bond.

The price of Evergrande’s Shenzhen-traded May 2023 bond slipped 2.86% to 34 yuan.

The bond’s price has fallen nearly 50% since the CCXI downgrade last week made the company’s onshore bonds ineligible for use as collateral in repo financing transactions.

($1 = 6.4634 Chinese yuan)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

179K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Yuan#Lawsuits#China Evergrande Group#Tianji Holding Ltd#Ccc#Scenery Journey Limited#Skshu Paint Co Ltd#Redd#Ccxi#Duration Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
Economykfgo.com

Taiwan raps Fitch for calling it part of China in ratings upgrade

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s government scolded Fitch Ratings on Friday for calling the island part of China for the first time, in an announcement on upgrading Taiwan’s economic outlook, and said it was talking to the company about the issue. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Indebted China Evergrande vows to repay all matured wealth management products

HONG KONG (Sept 10): China Evergrande Group vowed on Friday to repay all of its matured wealth management products as soon as possible, as the country's second-largest property developer struggles to restructure a mountain of debt and avoid a possible default. Worries surrounding Evergrande, which has been scrambling to raise...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China Evergrande to delay loan interest payments to banks, REDD reports

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) plans to suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks on Sept. 21, financial intelligence provider REDD reported on Wednesday, citing four sources briefed by bankers. Evergrande has delayed payments to several trust firms, REDD reported, adding that...
MarketsInternational Business Times

Shares Plunge, Ratings Cut At Indebted China Developer Evergrande

Shares of embattled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande plunged on Tuesday, deepening an investor retreat with analysts cutting its credit and stock ratings again. The Hong Kong-listed company is one of China's largest and most indebted private conglomerates, and fears have mounted that it is on the brink of bankruptcy after years of rapid growth and a buying spree.
StocksPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Flagged for High Default Risk, DXL Fights to Regain Financial Footing

Men’s big and tall specialty chain Destination XL Group is set to begin trading again on the Nasdaq Capital Markets on Wednesday. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
WorldUS News and World Report

China Evergrande Bonds Suspended as Prices Slump

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Bonds issued by heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group plunged on Monday on growing investor worries over the company's ability to pay its debts, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trading. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

Evergrande: China's Fragile Housing Giant

Chinese housing giant Evergrande is one of the country's largest and most indebted private conglomerates, teetering on the brink of bankruptcy after years of rapid growth and a buying spree. Crippled with debt, the firm's Hong Kong-listed shares have collapsed this year on mounting fears for its financial health. Any...
EconomyWashington Post

How Defaults in China Are Reshaping Its Credit Market: QuickTake

After three record years of bond defaults, Chinese policy makers rushed when the pandemic hit to prevent another wave of missed payments. Now they are taking advantage of a strengthening economy and stable financial markets to take a tougher stance with indebted giants such as China Huarong Asset Management Co. and China Evergrande Group -- firms that had been considered “too big to fail.” The result has been a repricing of risk in China’s credit markets that should discourage the kind of debt-fueled expansion that not only threatens the financial system but could also weaken President Xi Jinping’s grip on power.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Debt-laden China Evergrande promises buyers it will complete homes

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Deep in debt, China’s second-largest property developer by sales has promised potential buyers it will complete construction of their homes, as a growing number of contractors file lawsuits or stop work as they seek overdue payments. China Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Evergrande shares fall 2.5% after it warns of default risks

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shares of debt-laden China Evergrande, the country’s No. 2 developer, fell as much as 2.5% on Wednesday after it warned of default risks and legal action from creditors as it scrambles to repair its balance sheet. Evergrande’s stock dropped to HK$4.25 in early trade,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy