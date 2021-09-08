CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Boaters celebrate 50 years of Regatta

Lockhaven Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOTO COURTESY OF CLINTON COUNTY VISITORS BUREAU & PHOTOS PROVIDED. Delaware Valley Outboard Racing Association members Rich Runne, Sheri Runne, Nippy Paules and Sue Paules pose for a photograph during the 50th Anniversary celebration of the annual Lock Haven Area Jaycees Labor Day Regatta on Sept. 3. These four were just a few of many members that were honored during the ceremony for keeping the annual boat races going for five decades. The DVORA held a catered awards dinner on Sunday at the Woodward Township Boat Launch. The dinner was catered by The Old Corner and paid for by DVORA “as a thank you to all the racers who know Lock Haven is the best race sight every year,” Scott Glossner, former DVORA president said. The cakes, pictured above, were also donated by The Old Corner.

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

 

