A nonpartisan group is asking Congress to issue another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, and this time the payments would go just to older Americans. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently told members via email about its plan to push for special stimulus payments to help offset potential spikes in Medicare and other expenses for older Americans. In the messages, TSCL asked members how they've been impacted by inflation this year. The group plans to use the responses to help it lobby Congress for additional $1,400 checks targeted to people who receive Social Security.