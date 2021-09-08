CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abba break Universal Music UK record for biggest ever pre-order for new album Voyage

Abba ’s forthcoming album Voyage has broken Universal Music UK records after over 80,000 copies were purchased in just three days.

This records the music company’s biggest ever album pre-order, breaking the previous record set by pop group Take That for their albums Progress and III .

Last week, the Swedish pop icons announced their long-anticipated reunion on 2 September, after almost 40 years apart.

Following the announcement, the group – made up of Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fälskog and Björn Ulvaeus also unveiled two new singles: “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down“.

Both songs will appear on their forthcoming 10-track album, Voyage.

The album, which will be the group’s first studio album since 1981’s The Visitors , will be released on 5 November 2021 via Polydor/Universal Music.

Abba also announced details of a state-of-the-art virtual concert series in which all four members of the band will appear on stage digitally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bv62Q_0bpXO48z00

The group will appear with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in London, from 27 May 2022.

The group teamed up with Star Wars creator George Lucas’s studio to develop digital representations of themselves using this first-of-a-kind, “revolutionary” technology.

The concert will open at the Abba Arena, a state-of-the-art 3,000-capacity arena located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

You can find information about tickets here .

