In just its second game of the season, the Texas volleyball team returned to Gregory Gymnasium on Sunday for an almost identical outcome against UTSA. On Friday, the women in burnt orange captured a win against No. 20 San Diego, pulling off all three sets with 25-19, 25-15 and 25-15 victories. On Sunday, they did it again. Texas now advances to 2-0 this season, beating out UTSA in a 3-0 sweep with set wins of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-15.