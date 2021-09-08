CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Peek at the Pivot Trail 429 for the Mid-Travel Mashup

By Matt Miller
singletracks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingletracks is preparing a massive mid-travel mountain bike mashup for this fall, and we’ll be sharing previews of each test bike as they come in this summer ahead of the full video and written reviews. If there’s something you want to know about any of these bikes, ask us in the comments and we’ll find an answer before the leaves begin to tumble. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified as soon as each video review drops.

