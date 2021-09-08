A Peek at the Pivot Trail 429 for the Mid-Travel Mashup

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Bontrager’s shoe lineup is looking pretty dialed these days with something for almost everyone. Their Foray shoes are their mid-level, do-it-all clipless mountain bike shoe that falls more on the XC end of the spectrum. Designed to be truly versatile Trek says that they’re ideal for mountain biking, cyclocross, and gravel riding. I put them to the test in a bunch of different riding scenarios. Priced at $164.99 USD (available at Trek and REI), the Foray sits roughly in the middle of their lineup, with a couple of more basic cross-country shoes below it, a couple of enduro-style shoes around the same price including the Rally, and a couple of stiffer, high-performance XC shoes topping out the range.