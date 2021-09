Robust showings in the US and UK are expected to help drive JD Sports to a strong set of trading figures as shoppers continue to buy sportswear.Analysts have said a strong showing is likely when the FTSE 100 retailer unveils its half-year results to the market on Tuesday September 14.The athleisure group has been busy despite the impact of enforced pandemic closures at the start of the year, continuing its recent strategy of acquisitions in both the US and Europe.Peel Hunt’s Jonathan Pritchard said he believes the update on Tuesday will highlight a “very strong” performance in the UK and...