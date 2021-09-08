CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark Trade Surplus Decreases In July

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 4 days ago

(RTTNews) - Denmark's trade surplus decreased in July, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday. The total trade surplus rose to DKK 12.6 billion in July from DKK 16.3 billion in June. Exports decreased 2.6 percent monthly in July and imports grew 0.6 percent. The goods trade surplus fell to...

