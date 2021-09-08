CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Eco Watchers Current, Outlook Falls

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy decreased in August, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday. The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, decreased to 34.7 in August from 48.4 in July.. In June, the reading was 47.6.

