Attraction World recruits new head of business development

Avid cruiser Sefton Monk has created phone app, My Kind of Cruise, through which passengers could book. He tells Harry Kemble about filling a ‘gap in the market’. A. It was just after the pandemic had started. I’d had the idea for a long time because I’d cruised all my life with family and friends. I found it strange that we had these multimillion-pound ships, but trying to book one was always an odd process. Researching a cruise is pretty much stuck in the dark ages. There is no cruise equivalent to Airbnb. I looked for an app, such as Expedia or Booking.com, to book a cruise but couldn’t find one. An app where you can research a cruise, book a cruise and get customer service does not exist.