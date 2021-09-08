CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attraction World recruits new head of business development

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElla Sopp has been named as head of business development at Attraction World. She will be responsible for building new relationships across the travel distribution sector, especially OTAs, and in destination partnerships. Sopp has more than 13 years of industry experience, including roles at Arival, Tourpreneur, Tnooz (now Phocuswire) and...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

