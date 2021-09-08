Microsoft acquires Clipchamp, a startup offering video-editing software on the web

After the recent round of financial results, it is clear that for many of the big tech companies, cloud computing is driving revenues in one way or another. Recent releases in the market indicate that this is, indeed, the case. Earlier this week, for example, Basking Ridge, NJ-based Verizon announced the general release of an on-premises, private edge compute solution in partnership with Microsoft Azure. Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge is a cloud computing platform that enables computing and storage at the edge of the enterprise.