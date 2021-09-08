Microsoft acquires Clipchamp, a startup offering video-editing software on the web
Microsoft has been on a buying spree lately. Prior to today, the Redmond tech giant had acquired at least four companies in the past couple of months, namely cybersecurity firm RiskIQ, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) leader CloudKnox Security, data management firm Suplari, and a large-scale video streaming optimization company called Peer5. Today, it is adding another player to its portfolio by the way of Clipchamp.www.neowin.net
