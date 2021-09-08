Local program highlights the importance of companionship during mealtime for seniors
BEAUMONT – Now more than ever, we recognize the importance of human connection but few realize how a lack of connection affects our daily behaviors, especially for older adults. In fact, a survey from Home Instead, Inc. found that older adults who eat most meals alone are more than twice as likely to be lonely, leading to a poorer diet compared to those who enjoy meals in the company of others.orangeleader.com
Comments / 0