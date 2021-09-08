Influential Tech, Impact and Cultural Leaders Convening in NYC to Explore the Future of Digital Technology and Accelerate Solutions for a More Ethical and Equitable Internet

Unfinished Live takes place September 23-24 at The Shed, featuring high-profile speakers, immersive programming and a provocative, interactive art exhibit; open to the public. “The Future Is Decentralized” is the theme of this year’s Unfinished Live event, which will bring together technologists, entrepreneurs, changemakers and artists from around the world to imagine and create a new digital era that prioritizes people over platforms, returns the ownership and control of personal data to individuals and expands economic opportunities for internet users and developers.