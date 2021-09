Former Okta Chief Customer Officer and Salesforce veteran will advise fast-growing SaaS management leader as it scales. BetterCloud, the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) for discovering, managing and securing the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace, announced the appointment of Krista Anderson-Copperman to the board of advisors. With over 20 years of experience building and scaling success solutions at such SaaS companies as Okta and Salesforce, Anderson-Copperman will provide strategic guidance and direction to BetterCloud’s executive team during the company’s continued growth.