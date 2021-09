FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The University of Saint Francis Cougars (0-2-1) played host to the Rochester University Warriors (1-0) Wednesday evening at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium, but did not have enough as they fell 3-2. The Warriors got the scoring started just over three minutes into the game as they capitalized on a couple fouls by the Cougars to go up 1-0. Through the next 30 minutes, the Cougars fought their way down field on several occasions, and managed a couple shots on goal only to have them saved.