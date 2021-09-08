Bulls icon Joakim Noah breaks down Derrick Rose’s career-altering ACL injury, as it happened

Former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah recently appeared on the Knuckleheads podcast and told a hilarious story about an experience he had in Mexico. “Some dude comes up, he like, ‘Yo, you Steven Adams?'” Noah explained during the podcast appearance. “I’m like, ‘Nah.’ He like, ‘Yeah, you look like Steven Adams.’ … He’s like, ‘Yeah, you know, I’m from Cleveland.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ This dude trying to clown me and s— off of Cleveland. I’m like, ‘Damn, bro, that was 10 years ago, and y’all still on that.’ People always on that, yo. Yo, Cleveland on vacation. But what it is is also — people be on that crazy — but what it is is just LeBron [James] is a great player. I just wanted everybody to know when we played against him that it wasn’t gonna be like — we was gonna go at him. It wasn’t gonna be no lovefest. I hated that lovefest s—.”