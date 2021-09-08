Bulls icon Joakim Noah breaks down Derrick Rose’s career-altering ACL injury, as it happened
Derrick Rose’s ACL injury has become one of the biggest “what-ifs” in NBA history. The Chicago Bulls superstar, MVP in hand, was never the same afterwards. His longtime Bulls teammate Joakim Noah recently appeared on the Knuckleheads podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. The former All-Star detailed the exact moment Derrick Rose’s career changed for good, through his own eyes.clutchpoints.com
