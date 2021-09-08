CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANCELED - City Council Meeting

Longview City Council meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 300 W. Cotton St. in the City Hall Council Chambers. Unless posted otherwise. For recorded meetings: Video - https://LongviewTexas.gov/CCYouTube Agendas and Minutes - https://LongviewTexas.gov/CCAgendas Meetings and Events Calendar - https://LongviewTexas.gov/Cal Website - https://LongviewTexas.gov/CC Sign up for upcoming notifications by email or text. Notify Me - https://LongviewTexas.gov/NotifyMe To watch upcoming meetings live: Live Stream - https://LongviewTexas.gov/CityView Facebook Live - https://Facebook.com/CityofLongview Longview Cable - Channel 215 service required Sparklight - service and app download required.

