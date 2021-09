MENOMINEE, Ill. — Owning a dairy farm means getting up early every day to milk the cows. Jeff Theill gets up before 4 a.m. to get things ready for the 4:30 milking. “We are able to milk 20 cows at a time with the milking parlor, which was built in 2005,” Theill said. “We have 150 head, and milking takes about two hours and 15 minutes, which is far less time than when we milked by hand.”