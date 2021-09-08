CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Former UFC Champion Anderson Silva open to boxing Jake or Logan Paul

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva recently made the jump over to professional boxing after being released by the UFC last November. Silva faced Julio César Chávez Jr. on June 19 in an eight-round boxing match. Silva won by split decision. It was Silva’s third career professional boxing match and the first time he’d competing in the boxing ring in 16 years. On Sept. 11, the 46-year old Silva takes former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in an eight-round boxing bout in the Triller fight promotion.

www.mmaweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Person
Julio César Chávez
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Tito Ortiz
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Anderson Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley tells fight fans not to get it twisted: “Dana White and I, we made millions of dollars together”

Tyron Woodley and Dana White may have butted heads in recent weeks, but the former UFC champion does not want fight fans to get things twisted. Woodley (19-7-1) parted ways with the UFC following four straight setbacks under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch, ‘T-Wood’ suffered losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Shortly after his contract had expired, Woodley signed on for a boxing match with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
UFCBoxing Scene

Tito Ortiz: I Though Silva Would Be A Gentleman And Make 200-Pound Catchweight; Shows He Respects My Power

Tito Ortiz could not be more honored to soon share the ring with Anderson Silva. The terms under which he had to accept the fight, however, has the UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion with a different viewpoint of a fighter he has long admired. A catchweight of 195 pounds is in place for their upcoming clash on September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ Dana White At Club In Video

Jake Paul said his feud with Dana White will end with him ‘knocking him out in a club’ in Las Vegas in a new video below. The Problem Child’ Jake Paul might be an infamous name in the world of combat sports but Paul recently took a shot at ‘Infamous One’ himself, Conor McGregor. Paul proclaimed that he is not a fan of McGregor’s latest actions during a recent interview with True Geordie. A top name is ‘Backing Out’ of this Jake Paul fight bet.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones Stunned By Jake Paul Video With Kids

Jon Jones is seemingly impressed with YouTube sensation Jake Paul after his split decision victory over the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley last weekend. Jake Paul made a visit to a local boxing gym in Cleveland and gifted the young boxers the gloves he used to defeat ‘The Chosen One’ with.
NFLcbslocal.com

Jake Paul Says If He Could Fight Any Football Player, It Would Be Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jake Paul is getting ready for a much-anticipated boxing match this weekend, but he’s still taunting a popular Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. Paul, a YouTube star and professional boxer, said if he could fight any football player, it would be JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was all part of the promotion for this weekend’s boxing match between Paul and former MMA fighter Tyrone Woodley.
Combat SportsPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mike Tyson gives his take on who won Paul vs Woodley

Mike Tyson is considered by many to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. The heavyweight was beloved in his prime for his aggressive style and early knockouts. Although he doesn’t compete at a high level as he did back in the ’80s and ’90s, Tyson is still involved with boxing, having recently fought against Roy Jones jr. in an exhibition match. The contest would end in a draw with the result not going on either man’s record.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

‘I’d take his head clean off his shoulders!’ UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett brash about boxing Jake Paul

Paddy Pimblett is the latest in a long line of UFC fighters that have expressed an interest in fighting Jake Paul. Pimblett has yet to even have his first fight in the UFC but the Brit arrives with a cult following and has been making plenty of headlines in recent weeks. The Liverpudlian boasts a 16-3 record and was the lightweight champion in Cage Warriors.
UFCBloody Elbow

Conor McGregor responds to Anderson Silva’s leg break advice

Conor McGregor continues to heal and rehab from the traumatic leg break he suffered at UFC 264 in July. At that event, he sustained a total fracture of the tibia when one of his kicks collided with the elbow of Dustin Poirier. The fight was ruled a TKO win for Poirier, giving ‘The Diamond’ two TKO wins over ‘Notorious’ and a record of 2-1 in their trilogy of fights.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Gervonta Davis reacts after being named to Jake Paul’s boxing hit list

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis reacted after recently being named to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul’s boxing and MMA hit list. On Saturday, Paul publicly released his hit list, and Davis was among the fighters who Paul says that he wants to eventually fight. At 25-0, Davis is one of the top young superstars in boxing, but he did not take kindly to seeing Paul publicly call him out. Taking to his social media not long after Paul released his hit list, Davis reacted to being a name on the list.
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Logan Paul calls for boxing rule change after Jake Paul vs Woodley

YouTuber Logan Paul is calling for some major changes to the sport of boxing after seeing the judge’s scorecards for his brother Jake’s split-decision victory over former UFC champion Tryon Woodley. On August 29, Jake Paul shocked the boxing world by securing a win over Woodley in what was his...
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Canelo Alvarez explains what Jake Paul needs to make boxing fight happen

Boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is seemingly open to fighting Jake Paul but says a clash with the social media star is still quite some time away. As Jake Paul continues to rack up wins inside the boxing ring, he’s also eyeing up the next level of competition. The 24-year-old might have started off with YouTubers but he’s already beaten a former NBA star in Nate Robinson as well as MMA icon’s Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor tweet: Tyron Woodley 'is a harder fight than him'

Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent and Conor McGregor could be the next fighter the YouTube star takes on the ring. Paul addressed a tweet from McGregor after defeating Tyron Woodley in a split decision. McGregor wrote on Twitter he was "salivating" as the two squared off, but later slyly tweeted a video of his dinner. It wasn’t clear whether the Irishman was talking about Paul-Woodley, but Paul had words nonetheless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy