Former UFC Champion Anderson Silva open to boxing Jake or Logan Paul
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva recently made the jump over to professional boxing after being released by the UFC last November. Silva faced Julio César Chávez Jr. on June 19 in an eight-round boxing match. Silva won by split decision. It was Silva’s third career professional boxing match and the first time he’d competing in the boxing ring in 16 years. On Sept. 11, the 46-year old Silva takes former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in an eight-round boxing bout in the Triller fight promotion.www.mmaweekly.com
