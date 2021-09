Well, it's been quite the dramatic week hasn't it? Ever since Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima leaked some pretty outrageous messages from Kourtney's other ex Scott Disick on his Instagram, it's been pure carnage. Not only were the DMs themselves pretty scandalous but the responses from everyone involved have been equally dramatic, if fairly cryptic. Well, now it looks as though Younes is back with another pointed Instagram Story, and yet again, he isn't holding back.